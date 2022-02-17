Japan's MOL Orders Two LNG-Fuelled Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ferries are due for delivery in 2025. Image Credit: MOL

MOL subsidiary MOL Ferry Co has ordered two new vessels capable of running on natural gas.

The company has ordered the ships from Nakai Zosen Corporation, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The ferries are due for delivery in 2025, and will operate on the Oarai-Tomakomai route.

The two new ships will follow the arrival of the Sunflower Kurenai and the Sunflower Murasaki, Japan's first LNG-fuelled ferries, in 2023.

"The new ferries will reduce CO2 emissions by about 35% in comparison with ferries currently in service, by adopting the latest technologies," the company said in the statement.

"The MOL Group will reduce environmental impact by introducing the next-generation super eco ferries."