BUNKER JOBS: ZeroNorth Seeks Bunker Onboarding Specialist in Mumbai

ZeroNorth Seeks Bunker Onboarding Specialist in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 25, 2025

Fleet optimisation firm ZeroNorth is seeking to hire a bunker onboarding specialist in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience of the bunker industry and a strong customer-service focus, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Customer-Centric Onboarding & Support (60%):

  • Serve as the main point of contact for customers during the onboarding process for bunker products, providing expert guidance and support.
  • Proactively understand customer operational requirements, configuring tailored solutions.
  • Conduct comprehensive training sessions, clearly explaining ZeroNorth's bunker services and their benefits to customers.
  • Address and resolve customer queries and concerns promptly, ensuring a positive onboarding experience.

Solutions Expertise & Implementation (30%):

  • Lead the onboarding process for ZeroNorth's bunker services, ensuring all customer setup requirements are met efficiently.
  • Collaborate with customers to gather and analyze their bunker-related needs, translating them into practical and effective solutions.
  • Work closely with CSM, Sales,Product teams and other internal teams to streamline onboarding workflows and enhance customer satisfaction.

Process Improvement & Knowledge Sharing (10%):

  • Continuously evaluate and refine onboarding processes to enhance efficiency and customer experience within the bunker services domain.
  • Maintain detailed documentation of onboarding procedures, configurations, and best practices, acting as a knowledge repository for both customers and internal teams.
  • Assist in training internal teams and customers on ZeroNorth's bunker service procedures, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and expertise.

