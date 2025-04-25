Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: ZeroNorth Seeks Bunker Onboarding Specialist in Mumbai
Friday April 25, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience of the bunker industry and a strong customer-service focus. Image Credit: ZeroNorth
Fleet optimisation firm ZeroNorth is seeking to hire a bunker onboarding specialist in Mumbai.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience of the bunker industry and a strong customer-service focus, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
Customer-Centric Onboarding & Support (60%):
- Serve as the main point of contact for customers during the onboarding process for bunker products, providing expert guidance and support.
- Proactively understand customer operational requirements, configuring tailored solutions.
- Conduct comprehensive training sessions, clearly explaining ZeroNorth's bunker services and their benefits to customers.
- Address and resolve customer queries and concerns promptly, ensuring a positive onboarding experience.
Solutions Expertise & Implementation (30%):
- Lead the onboarding process for ZeroNorth's bunker services, ensuring all customer setup requirements are met efficiently.
- Collaborate with customers to gather and analyze their bunker-related needs, translating them into practical and effective solutions.
- Work closely with CSM, Sales,Product teams and other internal teams to streamline onboarding workflows and enhance customer satisfaction.
Process Improvement & Knowledge Sharing (10%):
- Continuously evaluate and refine onboarding processes to enhance efficiency and customer experience within the bunker services domain.
- Maintain detailed documentation of onboarding procedures, configurations, and best practices, acting as a knowledge repository for both customers and internal teams.
- Assist in training internal teams and customers on ZeroNorth's bunker service procedures, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and expertise.
