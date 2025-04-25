BUNKER JOBS: ZeroNorth Seeks Bunker Onboarding Specialist in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience of the bunker industry and a strong customer-service focus. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

Fleet optimisation firm ZeroNorth is seeking to hire a bunker onboarding specialist in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience of the bunker industry and a strong customer-service focus, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Customer-Centric Onboarding & Support (60%):

Serve as the main point of contact for customers during the onboarding process for bunker products, providing expert guidance and support.

Proactively understand customer operational requirements, configuring tailored solutions.

Conduct comprehensive training sessions, clearly explaining ZeroNorth's bunker services and their benefits to customers.

Address and resolve customer queries and concerns promptly, ensuring a positive onboarding experience.

Solutions Expertise & Implementation (30%):

Lead the onboarding process for ZeroNorth's bunker services, ensuring all customer setup requirements are met efficiently.

Collaborate with customers to gather and analyze their bunker-related needs, translating them into practical and effective solutions.

Work closely with CSM, Sales,Product teams and other internal teams to streamline onboarding workflows and enhance customer satisfaction.

Process Improvement & Knowledge Sharing (10%):

Continuously evaluate and refine onboarding processes to enhance efficiency and customer experience within the bunker services domain.

Maintain detailed documentation of onboarding procedures, configurations, and best practices, acting as a knowledge repository for both customers and internal teams.

Assist in training internal teams and customers on ZeroNorth's bunker service procedures, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and expertise.

For more information, click here.