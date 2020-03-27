Gazpromneft Expands Marine Lubricants Offering to South Korean Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gazpromneft is now supplying its lubricants at a range of South Korean ports. File Image / Pixabay

Russian oil producer Gazpromneft has made its range of marine lubricants available at ports in South Korea, the company said Friday.

The company's engilne oils are now available at 16 ports across the country including Busan, Ulsan, Incheon, Pohang and Pyeongtek, Gazpromneft said in an emailed statement.

The lubricants can be delivered on board with three or four days' notice, the company said.

The productsd are being made at "a partner facility that has passed a technical audit for compliance with international standards," the company said.

Gazpromneft has already made its first sales of the lubricants in South Korea at Busan, Masan and Incheon.