BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Supplier in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday August 20, 2024

Marine fuels firm Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker supplier in Hong Kong.

The firm is looking for candidates with two to three years of experience in the bunker industry, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The full list of requirements for the role is as follows:

  • Bachelor's degree holder or higher
  • Minimum 2 - 3 years solid experience in supplier and bunker fuel market
  • Proficient in MS Office, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Zoom etc
  • Good communication skill in both spoken and written English and Chinese
  • Abke to work under pressure, make quick decisions and adapt to changing conditions
  • Immediate available would be an advantage

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

  • Responsible for overall bunker fuel trades, including physical supply, supply hedging, derivatives and paper trading.
  • Handle daily operations such as administration works of bunker fuel swaps, contracting, monitoring settlement, reconciling positions and ensuring compliance, etc.
  • Implement supply hedging strategies to mitigate risks associated with bunker fuel procurement and market volatility.
  • ￼Monitor market trends, analyze market data and stay updated with industry news to make informed trading decisions.
  • Maintain good relationships and communications with current suppliers, traders, brokers and other market participants to ensure a reliable supply chain and access to competitive pricing.
  • Develop new suppliers.
  • Work closely with local and overseas bunker team colleagues.
  • Any ad hoc assignment as requested.

To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com. For more information about the company, click here.

