BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Supplier in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is looking for candidates with two to three years of experience in the bunker industry. Image Credit: Banle Energy

Marine fuels firm Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker supplier in Hong Kong.

The firm is looking for candidates with two to three years of experience in the bunker industry, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The full list of requirements for the role is as follows:

Bachelor's degree holder or higher

Minimum 2 - 3 years solid experience in supplier and bunker fuel market

Proficient in MS Office, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Zoom etc

Good communication skill in both spoken and written English and Chinese

Abke to work under pressure, make quick decisions and adapt to changing conditions

Immediate available would be an advantage

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

Responsible for overall bunker fuel trades, including physical supply, supply hedging, derivatives and paper trading.

Handle daily operations such as administration works of bunker fuel swaps, contracting, monitoring settlement, reconciling positions and ensuring compliance, etc.

Implement supply hedging strategies to mitigate risks associated with bunker fuel procurement and market volatility.

￼Monitor market trends, analyze market data and stay updated with industry news to make informed trading decisions.

Maintain good relationships and communications with current suppliers, traders, brokers and other market participants to ensure a reliable supply chain and access to competitive pricing.

Develop new suppliers.

Work closely with local and overseas bunker team colleagues.

Any ad hoc assignment as requested.

To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com. For more information about the company, click here.