BUNKER JOBS: China Merchants Energy Trading Seeks Bunker Manager in Singapore
Thursday September 26, 2024
The firm's parent company is based in China. File Image / Pixabay
Marine fuel trading firm China Merchants Energy Trading (Singapore) is seeking to hire a bunker department manager.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading and fluent English and Mandarin, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Team Management: Responsible for annual/strategic plan and overall management as well as operations of the department.
- Daily Bunker Procurement and Sales: Oversee bunker procurement and sales activities, managing operations for vessels across various regions, with a focus on Asian ports.
- Supply Chain and Trade Cycle Management: Supervise the entire supply chain and trade cycle, including trading, fixture/post-fixture operations, delivery, and payment collection. Monitor and manage credit risk exposure.
- KPI Management: Take responsibility for achieving monthly and yearly KPIs, ensuring the department meets and exceeds overall targets.
- Client Relationship Management: Develop and maintain relationships with existing clients while actively pursuing and securing new clients. Focus on expanding the client base and driving sales.
- Market Insight and Strategy: Stay updated on global and regional bunker market trends and regulatory changes. Provide strategic insights and recommendations tailored to market dynamics.
- Other tasks assigned by the company.
