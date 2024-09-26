BUNKER JOBS: China Merchants Energy Trading Seeks Bunker Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's parent company is based in China. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm China Merchants Energy Trading (Singapore) is seeking to hire a bunker department manager.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading and fluent English and Mandarin, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Team Management: Responsible for annual/strategic plan and overall management as well as operations of the department.

Daily Bunker Procurement and Sales: Oversee bunker procurement and sales activities, managing operations for vessels across various regions, with a focus on Asian ports.

Supply Chain and Trade Cycle Management: Supervise the entire supply chain and trade cycle, including trading, fixture/post-fixture operations, delivery, and payment collection. Monitor and manage credit risk exposure.

KPI Management: Take responsibility for achieving monthly and yearly KPIs, ensuring the department meets and exceeds overall targets.

Client Relationship Management: Develop and maintain relationships with existing clients while actively pursuing and securing new clients. Focus on expanding the client base and driving sales.

Market Insight and Strategy: Stay updated on global and regional bunker market trends and regulatory changes. Provide strategic insights and recommendations tailored to market dynamics.

Other tasks assigned by the company.

For more information, click here.