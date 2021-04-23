Indian Register of Shipping Conducts Biofuel Sea Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

India is seeking to increase its use of biofuels over the next decade. File Image / Pixabay

The Indian Register of Shipping has carried out biofuel trials on board two vessels in the country's waters.

The classification society tested a blend of 20% biodiesel on board two vessels -- the Ambuja Mukund and the Ambuja Vaibhav -- owned by Ambuja Cements, a unit of Lafarge Holcim, it said in a statement on its website.

"Though the reduction in CO2 were found to be around 7 percent, the total life cycle reduction of CO2 by Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) was measured to be around 21% as the biodiesel from Soya extract had a reduction of life cycle GHG emissions by 70%," the classification society said in the statement.

"Indian government has taken a firm stance to reduce the country's carbon footprint through the implementation of the National Policy on Biofuels, which was approved in 2018, and the policy targets to blend 20% of biofuels into traditional fuels by 2030."

Further biofuel trials will now be carried out on the remainder of Ambuja Cement's fleet.