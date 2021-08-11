Australian Ferry Firm Takes on Wärtsilä LNG Bunkering Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will operate in Australia upon their delivery from 2023. File Image / Pixabay

An Australian ferry company has taken on engines and fuel supply systems from Wärtsilä for two new gas-powered ro-pax ferries.

The ships are under construction at the Rauma Marine Constructions yard in Finland for TT-Line Company, Wärtsilä said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The two new ships will be able to run on LNG as well as conventional bunkers and are due for delivery from the end of 2023.

"Since 2002 when the current vessels were inducted into our fleet, the Wärtsilä engines have delivered both performance and reliability backed by strong service and technical support," Bernard Dwyer, CEO of TT-Line, said in the statement.

"Keeping in mind the IMO's stringent emission targets for the future, TT Line has opted for LNG fuelled ferries.

"Wärtsilä's depth of experience and broad portfolio of LNG-fuel solutions for marine applications were prime considerations for us."