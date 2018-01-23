Singapore Modifying LNG Terminal Jetty to Better Accommodate LNG Bunkering, Small-Scale LNG

SLNG expecting growth for small-scale LNG. Image Credit: SLNG

Singapore LNG Corporation (SLNG) is modifying one of the jetties at Singapore's liquefied natural gas terminal to better support an expected growth for small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) activities including bunkering, local media reports.

The move will enable the jetty to accommodate smaller vessels with capacities ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 cubic metres, rather than larger vessels in the 60,000 to 265,000 cubic meter range as per the original design, Business Times reports.

"Such an undertaking is to signal to the market that we are prepared to spend money to develop this small- scale LNG business," Ng was quoted by Straits Times as saying.

The work is expected to be completed next year.

In addition to bunkering, growth for small-scale LNG is also expected to be boosted by LNG breakbulking activities within the region.

Interest in the use of LNG as a marine fuel has grown in recent years, and particularly in light of the upcoming 0.50% global sulfur cap on marine fuel set to come into force in 2020.