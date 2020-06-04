LNG Bunkering to Launch in China at Shenzhen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port of Shenzhen will play host to China's first LNG bunkering facility. File Image / Pixabay

China is set to develop its first location for LNG bunkering at the port of Shenzhen, according to news agency Reuters.

Energy company PetroChina, Shenzhen Gas and Shenzhen Yantian Port Group signed a deal Wednesday to build an LNG bunkering facility at the southest Chinese port, Reuters reported, citing local media reports.

The facility would be able to supply 230,000 mt/year, Reuters reported, and will subsequently be expanded to supply as much as 70 million mt/year.

The companies will also invest in LNG bunker barges, the news agency said.

Singapore is already well ahead in developing LNG bunkering infrastructure, with its first barge being launched last week and due to be ready by the end of this year.