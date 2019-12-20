Pavilion Energy, Total Finalize Singapore LNG Bunkering Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pavilion Energy, Total ink partnership. Image Credit: Pavilion Energy / Total

Pavilion Energy Singapore (Pavilion) and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS) have announced they have signed a 10-year fully-termed agreement to jointly develop an LNG bunker supply chain in the port of Singapore.

The partnership deal between the two companies has been under discussion since 2017.

The deal includes the shared long-term use of a 12,000 m3 LNG bunker vessel (LNGBV) currently under construction and chartered by Pavilion.

This will enable each party to supply LNG bunker to its respective customers.

Pavilion has already taken considerable steps to develop LNG bunkering in Singapore, the world's biggest bunkering port, while Total has locked up significant supply volume via two 10-year deals with CMA CGM to deliver a combined 570,000 tonnes of LNG per year.

For comparison, Rotterdam's entire LNG bunker sales over the first three quarters of this year total 22,747 mt.