GeoServe Hires Regional Manager in Singapore From Sing Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sim previously worked for marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels as its regional head of bunkers in Asia. Image Credit: Felicia Sim / LinkedIn

Maritime solutions provider GeoServe has hired a regional manager in Singapore.

Felicia Sim has joined the company's Singapore office as regional manager as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile this week.

Sim previously worked for marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels as its regional head of bunkers in Asia from June 2021 to last month.

She had earlier worked for World Fuel Services from 1998 to 2020 and for UOB Securities from 1996 to 1998.

GeoServe offers a wide range of voyage management solutions including vessel performance, bunker procurement, laytime services and port disbursement management, according to the company's website.