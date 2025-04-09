World's First Hydrogen-Fuelled Cruise Ship Set for Delivery Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is currently under construction at Fincantieri Ancona shipyard in Italy. Image Credit: Viking

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and cruise firm Viking announced that the world's first cruise ship capable of using hydrogen for propulsion and onboard electricity generation will be delivered by the end of 2026.

Named Viking Libra, the 54,300-tonne vessel is currently under construction at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard in Italy, Fincantieri said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The cruise ship will be equipped with a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell system powered by hydrogen.

The hydrogen will be stored in a containerised system onboard, designed for efficient loading and safe storage. It will be able to accommodate 998 passengers.

Viking's second hydrogen-powered vessel, Viking Astrea, is also under construction at the Ancona shipyard and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

In addition to these projects, Fincantieri and Viking have signed an agreement to build two further cruise ships, set for delivery in 2031, with an option for two more.