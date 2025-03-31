CMB.TECH Call for Regulatory Clarity at Upcoming MEPC 83

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As the shipping industry faces increasing pressure to decarbonise, CMB.TECH is urging IMO to take decisive action at the upcoming series of meetings. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Belgium-based maritime group CMB.TECH is calling on the IMO to deliver a clear, global regulatory framework at the upcoming MEPC 83 meeting, one that enables decarbonisation without creating a patchwork of conflicting rules.

Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH emphasised the need for a unified global regulatory framework to guide the industry's transition toward a more sustainable future.

In an interview shared by the Royal Belgian Shipowners' Association (KBRV), Saverys underscored the urgency of moving beyond discussions to implementation.

"For our industry to decarbonise, it is time that we stop the talking and start the walking, Saverys stated.

"We have had five very intense but very productive years in analysing what the issues are and how we can solve them.

"Now our industry needs to take action. Bold action."

He highlighted the entry into force of the EU's FuelEU Maritime regulation as a game-changer, signalling that the momentum for decarbonisation is real.

However, he warned that fragmented national and regional regulations could hinder progress rather than accelerate it.

CMB.TECH is calling on the IMO to establish clear, easy-to-understand, and globally applicable rules that will create a level playing field for the entire industry.

Saverys stressed that non-prescriptive regulations would allow shipowners and technology providers to innovate and implement solutions without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

"What the industry needs are the simple, non-prescriptive rules that are applied the same everywhere.

"We are entrepreneurs, we will do the rest," he concluded.

CMB.TECH has invested in hydrogen and ammonia-fuelled ships in a bid to reduce emissions. It recently partnered with MOL for nine-ammonia fuelled vessels.

The MEPC 83 session is scheduled for April 7-11, where IMO members states are expected to finalise mid-term measures for GHG reduction.