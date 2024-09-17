Three Ships Detained in China Over BWMS Deficiencies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Three ships have been detained in China so far this month over deficiencies with BWMS compliance. File Image / Pixabay

Three ships have been detained in China so far this month over deficiencies with ballast water management system (BWMS) compliance.

Authorities around the world are stepping up efforts to enforce BWMS regulations, CTI-Maritec said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The Agios Makarios was detained at Dalian on September 9 with a BWMS not operating as required and an expired certificate, the Luna II was detained at Zhanjiang on September 9 with an expired certificate and the Fatma Ana D was detained at Rizhao on September 10 with a BWMS not operating as required.

"The above vessel deficiencies reported by the PSC are yet another indication of the strengthened drive by authorities towards more stringent monitoring of Ballast Water Management System procedures in the universal pursuit towards greener shipping," CTI-Maritec said in the statement.