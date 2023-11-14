BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Green Fuels Originator in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Maersk's Singapore office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior green fuels originator for the Asia-Pacific region in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of commercial or business development experience and knowledge of power-to-x, renewable energy and biofuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead Green Fuels sourcing for Maersk by securing optimal deals and commercial terms.

Accelerating Maersk's position in this growth area by executing the Green Fuels portfolio strategy and delivering this for the respective region.

Originating a funnel of Green Fuels opportunities ranging from e-methanol, bio-methanol, biofuels, and other renewable fuels creating partnerships and structure deals, incorporating both customer-back thinking and regulatory policy requirements.

Establishing a credible market interface between Maersk Energy Markets and upstream Green Fuels market participants, ensuring reputable representation of Maersk externally.

Partnering with the wider Maersk Energy organisation, as well as other CoBs like Ocean, Network, and others overlooking the development of green fuels and ensuring timely maturation of projects to strengthen Maersk's longer term market competitiveness.

Oversee a comprehensive Green Fuels database, integrating suppliers, prices, and quotes into a unified system to ensure that Energy Markets can deliver green fuels thought leadership to the rest of Maersk.

Ensure smooth collaboration with Maersk's green fuels suppliers, addressing challenges proactively and building innovative deal structures that secure our supply long-term.

Be the go-to expert on Green Fuels for the region, deepening insights and expanding your network through trade shows and supplier meetings.

Finally, developing commercial capabilities within the Green Fuels Origination team and help contribute to a safe & open space for continued learning and inclusiveness for all members of the team.

For more information, click here.