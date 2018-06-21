Singapore: Sentek Orders Bunker Barges, Oil Tankers

Singapore-based bunker supplier Sentek Marine has ordered two bunker barges and two very large crude carriers (VLCC).

The move underpins the company's optimism for the local bunker market over the next few years despite change ahead with the 0.5% sulfur cap on heavy fuel oil and move towards distillates.

"There's a view in the market, that trade flows and Singapore's bunker sales could be affected by the International Maritime Organisation's global sulfur cap in 2020, but we see healthy demand in Singapore and the region," general manager Pai Kheng Hian was quoted as saying by price-reporting agency Platts.

The bunker barges and oil tankers should be ready in the first half of next year.

According to its website, Sentek has 12 marine fuel and 12 distillate oil barges with one marine fuel barge converted to handle low sulfur fuel oil. The company's oil tanker fleet currently stands at three vessels.