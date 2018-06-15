Australia to Reward Vessels That Reduce GHG Emissions

Australia will reward those who reduce GHG emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Australia is looking to help the industry's early adaptors of emissions reduction efforts by incentivizing vessels that reduce their GHG emissions.

Port Botany and Port Kembla will both offer discounts to vessels that outperform International Maritime Organisation emission standards from January 1, 2019, The Australian reports.

Elsewhere in the country, Fremantle port is reported to be collecting data from visiting vessels in an effort to understand what GHG reduction efforts they use.

In April the Shipping industry pledged to reduce its total annual GHG emissions at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008, while at the same time pursuing efforts towards phasing them out entirely.