Japanese Shipping Company Uses Voluntary Carbon Credits

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Beluga Ace loading cargo. Image Credit / Mitsui OSK

A Mitsui-operated car carrier has completed a carbon-offset voyage transporting finished cars from Japan to Europe using voluntary credits, the company has said.

The ship Beluga Ace left Hiroshima on Apri 18 to arrive at Bristol in the UK on May 28.

Around 4,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions were generated during the voyage "including all processes from the production to the consumption of fuel oil", the company said.

The carbon credits used for this initiative were generated from afforestation and reforestation projects in Ghana and China.

Calculating the emissions and the carbon credit process were verified by third parties, the company said.

Voluntary carbon credits are operated by the private sector where credits are bought with no intended use for compliance purposes