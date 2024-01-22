ADP Clear Joins Singapore's List of Approved e-BDN Service Providers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minerva's ADP platform gives bunker buyers a live and transparent view of the delivery process. File Image / Pixabay

ADP Clear Pte Ltd, the company marketing Minerva Bunkering's digital bunkering platform, has joined Singapore's list of companies providing approved e-BDN services.

ADP Clear has been whitelisted as a digital bunkering solutions provider as of January 1, Singapore's MPA said in a note on its website.

The company joins Angsana Technology Pte Ltd, ZeroNorth and Bunkerchain Pte Ltd, which had been approved as of November 1.

"MPA whitelists Digital Bunkering solutions to ensure conformance to bunkering standards, cybersecurity, baseline functionality, risk management and regulatory reporting requirements," the MPA said in the note setting out which companies are approved.

"Bunker craft operators and suppliers can reach out to the solution providers below to find out more about the whitelisted Digital Bunkering solutions.

"This is a preliminary list which will be updated further as more solution providers get whitelisted or delisted."

ADP Clear is a joint venture launched by Minerva and developer Rise-X.io in 2021.

Minerva's ADP platform gives bunker buyers a live and transparent view of the delivery process, including taking data from the supplier's mass flow meters.