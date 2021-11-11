Three More Ships Arrested in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malaysia is stepping up efforts to combat illegal anchoring in its waters. File Image / Pixabay

Three ships have been arrested in Malaysia for allegedly illegally anchoring in East Johor waters.

The three ships were arrested on Tuesday, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a press release on Wednesday, without revealing the names of the vessels.

The first ship was a barge and the second a tanker, the agency said.

"The MMEA continues to be committed to tackling the activities of faraway vessels without permission in Eastern Johor waters," the agency said.

"Charterers or ship owners are advised to seek permission from the Malaysian Sea Department or immediately depart from the location as strict action will be taken."