AuctionConnect Appoints Sales Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chong was previously a bunker trader for KPI OceanConnect in Singapore from August 2022 to this month. Image Credit: AuctionConnect

Bunker procurement platform AuctionConnect has appointed a sales manager in Singapore.

Marcus Chong has been appointed to the role of sales manager in Singapore for AuctionConnect as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Chong was previously a bunker trader for KPI OceanConnect in Singapore from August 2022 to this month. KPI OceanConnect is AuctionConnect's parent company.

He had earlier worked for Huggs Coffee from 2021 to 2022 and for KPMG Singapore from 2019 to 2021.

"With his background as a Bunker Trader, Marcus brings valuable market knowledge that will help boost our sales strategy and expand our global reach," AuctionConnect said in the post.

The firm has also appointed Rebeka Dzurikova, previously a student assistant, as a sales and marketing coordinator.