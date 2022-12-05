Singapore Maritime Institute Appoints New Chairman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Low is senior vice president at the National University of Singapore. Image Credit: Singapore Maritime Institute

Research body the Singapore Maritime Institute has appointed a new chairman.

Low Teck Seng, senior vice president at the National University of Singapore, will take up the role of chairman from the start of next year, the organisation said in an emailed statement last week.

Low succeeds Wong Weng Sun, who has been in the role since 2017.

"SMI has been actively building and deepening maritime R&D capabilities through various programmes and initiatives since its inception in 2011," Low said in the statement.

"I look forward to working with the SMI team, the R&D ecosystem and partners of the maritime community to stimulate a more dynamic, resilient and sustainable maritime sector through impactful R&D efforts."