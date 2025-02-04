BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong negotiation, supply chain and contract management skills. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with strong negotiation, supply chain and contract management skills and preferably prior experience in bunkering, oil trading or maritime logistics, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Identify and develop new business opportunities in the global marine fuel market

Build and maintain relationships with shipowners, charterers and operators

Stay updated on bunker market trends, pricing, and regulatory developments

Conduct marketing calls and travel to expand networks and enhance business prospects

Negotiate contracts, pricing, and terms with clients

Oversee operational aspects of bunker transactions, ensuring timely and efficient deliveries

Ensure compliance with international maritime regulations and company policies

Collaborate with internal teams and external stakeholders to optimize supply chain processes

Handle any additional responsibilities as required

