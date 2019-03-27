Zhoushan Bunker Sales Double to Hit Record High

Bunker sales at China's Zhoushan on the rise. File Image / Pixabay

The port of Zhoushan has reported record bunker sales for 2018.

The key Chinese marine fuel market saw its sales more than double to 3.59 million tonnes last year, according to data from China Securities Journal quoted by Reuters.

Sales for 2019 are estimated to hit 4 million tonnes, the report added.

Zhoushan comprises around a third of China’s international bunker sales and is considered by some as a potential future rival to Singapore that, with current sales of 50 million tonnes per year, continues to dominate the global bunker markets.