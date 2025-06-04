Bunker Supplier Licence of Singapore's Hai Yin Marine to Expire This Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MPA has not directly given a reason for declining to renew the licence. File Image / Pixabay

Hai Yin Marine Pte Ltd's licence to operate as a bunker supplier and bunker craft operator in Singapore will be forced to expire by the city-state's authorities later this month.

The firm's licence will not be renewed and will expire on June 17, meaning it must not operate as a bunker supplier and bunker craft operator in Singapore from June 18 onwards, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a circular on its website.

The authority did not directly give a reason for declining to renew the licence.

"All bunker licensees, including bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators, are reminded to comply strictly with all the terms and conditions of the respective bunker licence(s)," the MPA said in the circular.

"MPA will not hesitate to take firm action against any licensee that contravenes any of its bunker licence terms and conditions, including taking into account such contraventions in considering whether to renew the bunker licence(s), suspending or cancelling the bunker licence(s), and/or taking enforcement action against any such bunker licensee."

Hai Yin was listed as Singapore's 35th-largest bunker supplier by volume out of a total of 41 firms in 2023, the latest year for which a ranked list of the city-state's suppliers was published.

Once Hai Yin's licence expires. Singapore will have 39 licensed bunker suppliers.