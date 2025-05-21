BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Junior Trader in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a junior trader in Rio de Janeiro.

The company is looking for candidates with effective communication skills, the ability to cultivate relationships and fluent English and Portuguese, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

"As a Junior Trader in Bunker One, you will learn the fundamentals of bunker trading while participating in our team's operations," the company said.

"You will develop essential skills in analysing market trends, understanding customer needs, and participating in the commercial process of buying and selling marine fuels.

"Working closely with experienced traders, you will gain practical experience in all aspects of the trading cycle while building your network in the marine fuel industry."

