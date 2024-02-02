KPI OceanConnect, Petronas Deliver Large LNG Stem to Boxship in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petronas used its delivery vessel the Titan Vision for the operation. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect and energy producer Petronas have collaborated on a large LNG bunker delivery to a boxship in Malaysia.

The firms arranged the supply of 1,600 mt of LNG to the 15,600 TEU container ship MSC Thais at Pulau Kukup anchorage on January 12, KPI OceanConnect said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The delivery was the first to a container ship of this size in Malaysia. Petronas used its delivery vessel the Titan Vision for the operation.

"LNG as a marine fuel offers a viable pathway to lowering carbon emissions across the shipping industry, as it becomes increasingly available to bunker in ports across the world," the company said in the post.

"KPI OceanConnect is proud to partner with industry leaders MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company to drive the development of infrastructure to meet increasing demand for sustainable marine energy solutions."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.