Vitol Bunkers Signs Deal to Launch Yangshan Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Customers in the vicinity of Shanghai will soon be able to buy bunkers from Vitol at Yangshan. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Vitol Bunkers has signed a deal to set up a physical supply operation at Yangshan in China.

Vitol is joining forces with Zhejiang Seaport International Trading to set up the operation, expanding existing bunker operations at Zhoushan and Ningbo, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The partnership will benefit from two dedicated bunker barges to ensure seamless logistics and fuel deliveries to customers visiting Shanghai (Yangshan)," the company said in the statement.

Commodity trader Vitol launched its new global marine fuels brand, Vitol Bunkers, last month. The firm owns the 10th-largest bunker supplier in Singapore and a refinery that is a key supplier of VLSFO to the Fujairah market.