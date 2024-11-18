Japan's Orix Corporation Launches Biofuel Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is set to try out a blend that reduces CO2 emissions by about 15-20% on board a vessel on charter to Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S. File Image / Pixabay

Japan's Orix Corporation has launched a trial of a biofuel bunker blend on one of its vessels for the first time.

The company is set to try out a blend that reduces CO2 emissions by about 15-20% on board a vessel on charter to Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The bio component of the fuel will be derived from used cooking oil.

"The trial will verify the safe operation of machineries onboard and evaluate the quantity of CO2 emissions reduction through the usage of biofuel," the company said.

"Going forward, ORIX Group will continue to draw on its experience and expertise to promote initiatives that lead to sustainability, such as the decarbonization of marine transportation."