Jurong Port Seeks to Bring Ammonia Bunkers to Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub. Image Credit: Jurong Port

The port authority at Jurong is seeking to bring ammonia as a bunker fuel to Singapore.

Jurong Port has joined the Castor Initiative, a coalition seeking to develop ammonia-fuelled shipping. The port authority plans to bring the necessary delivery infrastructure to Singapore as the shipping industry shifts towards using zero-carbon fuels, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"Being the operator of the busiest bunkering terminal in the world's largest bunkering port today, Jurong Port is keen to facilitate the adoption of such future marine fuels, including ammonia, by providing suitable supporting bunkering infrastructure," Ooi Boon Hoe, CEO of Jurong Port, said in the statement.

"We look forward to contributing to the success of the Castor Initiative and reinforcing Singapore as the world's leading bunkering hub."

The Castor Initiative is planning to put an ammonia-fuelled tanker on the water by 2024.