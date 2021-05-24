MMEA Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Accepting Bunker Supplier Bribes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A senior officer of the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting bribes as an inducement not to carry out ship inspections.

Mohamed Sulhan Zainon, Tanjung Sedeli Maritime Zone director of Johor MMEA, faces 13 counts of accepting bribes, local news provider New Straits Times reported on Friday. The alleged bribes were received between April 2019 and November 2020, and totalled 28,000 ringgit ($6,760), according to the prosecution.

The bribes were allegedly received from the director of a bunker supplier in return for not carrying out ship inspections.

Zainon has been released on bail, and a Sessions Court in Malaysia has set a date of June 30 for the case to be heard, the New Straits Times said.