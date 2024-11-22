Spliethoff Ship Banned From Australian Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Netherlands-flagged general cargo vessel Marsgracht will not be allowed to enter Australian ports for the next 180 days. File Image / Pixabay

A Spliethoff ship has been banned from accessing Australian ports for the next six months over issues with storing dangerous goods.

The Netherlands-flagged general cargo vessel Marsgracht will not be allowed to enter Australian ports for the next 180 days, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said in a note on its website on Thursday.

The ship had been detained at Port Alma on February 6 for improper stowage of dangerous goods, and again at the same port on November 14.

"This recurrence highlights systemic failures in the ship's safety management system and a serious lack of effective remedial action," the AMSA said.

"The detention is the fourth since July 2022 for a Spliethoff's Bevrachtingskantoor B.V. operated ship failing to comply with the IMDG Code's requirements for stowage of dangerous goods.

"These repeated failures demonstrate an inability to ensure safe operational practices across the fleet.

"The detention rate of the Spliethoff's Bevrachtingskantoor B.V. significantly exceeds the global average (12.6% over the past 2 years), with multiple ships detained for International Safety Management Code failures and other safety-critical deficiencies."