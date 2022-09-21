Chinese Firm Working on LNG Carrier Conversion to Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

China is seeking to play a growing role in the global LNG bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary the No. 716 Research Institute is working on the conversion of an LNG carrier to serve as an LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The institute has been contracted to install an LNG bunkering hose system on board the Haiyang Shiyou 301, CSSC said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The vessel was previously in use as floating storage.

"Liquefied natural gas and electricity are both indispensable and important energy sources in our production and life," CSSC said in the statement.

"Subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corporation focus on independent research and development, master core technologies, break foreign monopolies, and add important equipment for energy security."