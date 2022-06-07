Singapore's MPA Cancels Licence of Khalon Worldwide Surveyors

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will no longer be permitted to act as a bunker surveyor in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has cancelled the licence of a bunker surveying company to operate in the city-state after an alleged breach of its terms and conditions.

The MPA has cancelled the bunker surveying company licence of Khalon Worldwide Surveyors Pte Ltd (KWS) as of June 6, the organisation said in a circular published on its website on Monday.

"During a recent investigation, MPA found that KWS had contravened the Terms and Conditions of Bunker Surveying Company Licence as it had sublet and/or shared the rights, duties, liabilities, obligations and privileges under its licence," the MPA said in the statement.

"This has led to the cancellation of KWS’ Bunker Surveying Company Licence.

"All bunkering licensees are reminded to comply strictly with their licence terms and conditions.

"MPA takes a serious view of any contravention of licence terms and conditions.

"MPA will take all appropriate action to preserve the high standards of service and integrity expected of bunkering operations in the Port of Singapore."