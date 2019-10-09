Indonesian Crude Eyed for IMO2020 Bunkers

Ongoing interest in Indonesia's Duri crude has prompted its price to spike as refiners and suppliers look for new feedstocks to produce IMO2020 grade marine fuel.

With a sulfur content of around 0.20%, well within the 0.50% limit of the new sulfur cap, Duri is one of only a few Indonesian grades that is highly suitable for use in the production of IMO2020 compliant marine fuel.

Data from Bloomberg indicates September shipments were $6.82/bbl above the country's flagship Minas grade.

Data from Platts in August, meanwhile, showed pricing for Duri flipping that month from a discount to Dated Brent to a premium of $7-$8/bbl.