Bunker Jobs: Bunker Trader, Singapore

by SallingSearch

Salling Search is currently working with a global player within the marine fuel segment in searching for a new and experienced Bunker Trader for their office in Singapore.

You will be reporting to the Regional Director for APAC, who is based in Singapore and your primary focus and responsibility will be to promote the company and its services in the APAC region. You are required to hunt for new business, establish new and maintain existing business relationships we well as independently handle the local clients/ suppliers.

Proven experience, network and successful history from the industry is a must for anyone applying.

Singapore based candidates will be preferred for the role.

Your responsibilities will be (but not limited to)

Promoting the companies services and locations between new and existing clients

Managing accounts assigned to you

Building your own client portfolio in the region

Negotiating both long-term contracts as well as for spot business

Adding value to your clients and building long-term relationships

Skills, personality and past experience

Strong team player but can also work independently

Be resilient and have a “never-give-up” attitude

Works well in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Can work with well with managing existing accounts as well as hunt for new business

Be compliant according to the rules and regulations set by the company

Have experience and feels confident in canvas sales and cold calling

Have a Bachelor’s education as a minimum



Apply directly via email to soeren@sallingsearch.com or via http://sallingsearch.com/en/jobs/?ja-job=1024698

All communication will, of course, be kept strictly confidential.