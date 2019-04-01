Uptick in Singapore Ship Arrests

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Singapore saw a slight uptick in ship arrests last year, according to data provided to Ship & Bunker by the Supreme Court of Singapore.

2018 saw saw 40 ships arrested and 53 warrants for arrest filed, up from 38 and 33 respectively for 2017.

Despite the rise, the figures are still some of the lowest in recent years and well below the most recent highs of 2012 when there were 114 ships arrested and 133 warrants for arrest filed.

Disputes over unpaid bills, particularly for bunkers, is a common cause for such legal action.