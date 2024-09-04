Singapore Extends Box Barge Night Movements

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Night towing at Singapore. Image Credit / MPA

Singapore has initiated night barge operations at the Pasir Panjang terminal following a trial, the port authority has said.

The move comes on the back of a rise in container traffic (up 6% in the first seven months compared to the same period last year) at the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub as well as an ongoing efficiency drive.

Night movement for line-towed container barges was previously permitted at the Brani and Keppel terminals.

"This initiative will fully utilise the night window to transport containers on barges into and out of the Port of Singapore and neighbouring ports, including those for transhipment," the MPA said in a statement.

Disruption to shipping lanes from military action in the Red Sea has seen ships divert and increased port activity globally.