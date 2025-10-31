Singapore Urges Bunker Suppliers to Follow Oil Spill Prevention Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MPA has warned that oil spills during bunkering can draw fines of up to SGD 1 million under updated pollution-prevention rules. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore has urged bunker suppliers and ships receiving bunkers to follow oil spill-prevention rules under a new circular issued by the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

The guidance replaces the 2023 version and introduces updated checklists, a new tank-volume reporting form, and a one-hour deadline to submit documents after any spill, according to a circular issued on Thursday.

MPA said most oil spills occur due to operational lapses and can be avoided through proper communication and safety checks.

It also repeated that any spill or incident must be reported immediately to the Marine Safety Control Centre.

The authority warned that shipowners, masters and agents can face fines of up to SGD 1 million or two years in jail for illegal discharges.

It added that both bunker suppliers and receiving vessels remain fully responsible for preventing pollution in Singapore waters.

The full circular can be viewed here.