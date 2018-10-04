Report: Terminal Fuel oil Operations Could be Metered

Terminal transfers: better measuring required (file image/pixabay)

Mass flow metering, where the flow of bunker fuel is measured electronically, could be applied when fuel oil is transferred from oil terminals to bunkering ships.

According to local news provider the Business Times, Singapore government agency Enterprise Singapore is considering the move.

"This proposed standard complements existing standards to ensure transparent and fair trade in the bunkering ecosystem," a spokesman was quoted as saying.

The new standard would cover quantity, measurement and sampling requirements for the transfer of bunker fuel from oil terminals to bunker tankers using mass flow metering, the report said.

Mass flow metering is already used for bunkering operations in the port.

A recent court case involved the illegal transfer of fuel oil from terminals while a run of off-specification fuel incidents hit the bunkering hub in August.