HKMW 2025: Hong Kong Maritime Week Sees Record Participation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hong Kong is positioning itself at the forefront of the global shift to green marine fuels. Image Credit: HKMW

Hong Kong Maritime Week 2025 is underway, with the opening ceremony held on Monday, and is expected to attract more than 18,000 participants from around the world.

Speaking at the launch, John Lee Ka-chiu, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said Hong Kong sought to deepen collaboration on green shipping corridors and sustainable shipping as it aims to become the epicentre of green fuels bunkering.

The seven-day event (November 16-22) will feature over 50 events.

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is also participating in the event with its IBIA Annual Convention 2025 taking place from November 18-20.

“ We are squarely on the map, in the epicentre of international maritime energy Constantinos Capetanakis, IBIA

"Proud that IBIA is a central part of the Hong Kong Maritime Week 2025, an internationally packed and renowned shipping event," Constantinos Capetanakis, chairman of IBIA, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

He was also present on stage during the opening ceremony, where Ship & Bunker was in attendance as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week 2025.

This year's edition comes as Hong Kong steps up its efforts to build green fuel capacity. Earlier this year, the city launched an incentive scheme to support LNG and methanol bunkering.

While the LNG-fuelled fleet is significantly larger than the methanol-fuelled fleet, both fuels still require dedicated bunkering infrastructure that differs from traditional fuel supply arrangements.

Methanol also demands particular care, as its corrosive nature necessitates specialised handling and storage procedures. The fuel also has a lower energy density than conventional marine fuels, meaning methanol-fuelled ships need larger tanks to carry more methanol bunkers.