Shell VLSFO Production Underway in Singapore

Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Shell has loaded its first cargo of LSFO from its Pulau Bukom manufacturing facility in Singapore.

It also marks the first time the energy major has made LSFO from its own upstream crude, Reuters reported the energy major as saying Thursday.

The cargo will be used to produce IMO2020 grade bunker fuel.

Singapore is one of a number of locations Shell says it will be offering its 0.50%S VLSFO products.

The company said last May it was offering trials of its product ahead of the January 1, 2020 introduction of the global 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel.