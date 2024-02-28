BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Senior Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment company Achieve Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. Image Credit: Achieve Group

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment company Achieve Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in bunker trading, and preferably some experience with biofuels.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily trading and hedging of marine and biofuels/chemical

Develop market expertise and understand price exposure to optimize profit and loss (P&L)

Manage existing and new contracts

Develop new markets/clients/ areas for marine and new fuels

Actively meet up with customers, suppliers, MPA and other market players, to establish market presence and stay at the frontier of new developments

Close collaboration with internal and external parties on operational process

