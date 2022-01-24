CMA CGM Signs 10-Year LNG Bunkering Deal in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal was signed earlier this month. Image Credit: Shanghai International Port Group

French container line CMA CGM has signed a ten-year contract to make it a key user of China's first LNG bunkering operation.

The company signed a deal with Shanghai International Port Group earlier this month to take on LNG as a bunker fuel in the Yangshan port area, the port operator said in a statement on its website. For ten years from the first quarter of 2022, CMA CGM's dual-fuelled 15,000 TEU boxships on the Pearl River Express route from China to Los Angeles will bunker in the Yangshan area.

Shanghai International Port Group will use a newly built 20,000 m3 LNG delivery vessel for the operation.

"As the world's leading terminal operator, SIPG has always integrated the concept of green and sustainable development into all aspects of port development, and is committed to becoming a leader in promoting the development of green and ecological construction of ports, long-term technical support to develop shore power and oil-to-electricity and other means to create an environment-friendly port, to achieve a year-on-year decrease in carbon emission intensity," the port operator said in the statement.

CMA CGM is the world's largest LNG bunkering customer.