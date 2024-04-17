First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering in Western Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Keys Bunkering West Japan Co bunkered the NYK pure car and truck carrier Daisy Leader with LNG at Hiroshima at the end of March. Image Credit: Keys Bunkering West Japan Co

Western Japan has seen its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation.

Keys Bunkering West Japan Co bunkered the NYK pure car and truck carrier Daisy Leader with LNG at Hiroshima at the end of March, the company said in a statement on its website.

Keys Bunkering is a joint venture between Kyushi Electric Power, Itochu Enex Co and Seibu Gas.

The firm used its delivery vessel delivered last month, the Keys Azalea, for the operation.

The gas was supplied from Kitakyushu LNG Co's Tobata LNG Terminal.

"KEYS will continue to provide safe and stable LNG bunkering in the West Japan region, contributing to the formation of the carbon neutral society and the development of the Japanese LNG bunkering business," the company said in the statement.