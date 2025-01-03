Singapore to Waive Port Dues for Zero-Emission Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

From January 1, port dues will be reduced by 100% for stays of four days or fewer for vessels running fully on battery power, hydrogen, fuel cells, ammonia, B100 and green methanol. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's authorities are waiving port dues for vessels running on zero-emission fuels or technologies.

From January 1, port dues will be reduced by 100% for stays of four days or fewer for vessels running fully on battery power, hydrogen, fuel cells, ammonia, B100 and green methanol, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a circular published on its website.

Vessels running on conventional methanol, LNG and B50-99 biofuel blends will receive a 30% concession, while those using B24-49 biofuel blends will receive a 20% concession.

Ships taking advantage of these discounts need to pre-register under the GSP - Green Port system via DigitalPORT@SG before their arrival.

"Vessels using zero-emission technology must initiate the switch to zero-emission technology for the main engine and auxiliary engine(s) before entering Singapore Port Limits if not already done so," the MPA said.

"The use of such technology must be maintained throughout the port stay to qualify for the concession (i.e. no switching from zero-emission technology at anytime while within Singapore Port Limits).

"The switch from zero-emission technology must only be initiated after exiting Singapore Port Limits."