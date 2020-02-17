IndianOil Starts Haldia VLSFO Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IndianOil producing VLSFO at its Haldia Refinery. Image Credit: IndianOil

IndianOil has started regular production of IMO 2020 compliant VLSFO at its Haldia Refinery.

Production begin this month after the refinery come out of scheduled turnaround, the firm said in an emailed note.

The grade is produced from sweat crude oils and meets ISO 8217:2017 RMG180 standard, with a typical viscosity in the 120-180 cSt range.

Deliveries of the product has already commenced at the ports of Haldia and Kolkata on the East Coast of India.

The offering joins production from its Gujarat Refinery, on the West Coast of India, that begin last October.

The max 0.50% sulfur VLSFO product comes as the global cap on marine fuel lowered to 0.50% from January 1, 2020.