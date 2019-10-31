India Oil: Country-Wide IMO2020 Fuel Supply to Start Mid-Nov

Mr. Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, IndianOil. Image Credit: IndianOil

Indian Oil Corporation will roll out supply of its IMO2020 grade bunkers across India starting mid-November.

In comments alongside today's latest earnings report, the supplier said it had made its first delivery of 0.50% sulfur fuel last week at the port of Kandla.

Availability of the product will commence at Mumbai, Mangalore, Tuticorin, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Haldia starting from the middle of November, local media outlet Economic Times reports.

India Oil officially launched its new IMO2020 product earlier in October.