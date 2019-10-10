India Oil Launches Range of IMO2020 Grade Fuels

Mumbai: announcement. File image/Pixabay.

Indian oil company Indian Oil has launched a range of IMO2020-compliant marine fuels.

In addition, the company is able to offer a new range of lubricants that "have been secially formulated with lower reserve alkalinity" to suite low sulfur fuel oils, the company has said.

The news was released at an Indian bunkering event, Bunker ConFab 2019, held in Mumbai this week.

The decision puts India firmly on the map a trusted bunkering destination, the company said.

From the start of next year, the global fleet must use bunker fuel capped at 0.5% sulfur.

However, ships with the necessary equipment installed can continue to use high sulfur fuel oil.