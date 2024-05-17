Chimbusco Pan Nation Sells B24-HSFO Biofuel Blend in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was the first of a biofuel combined with HSFO in Hong Kong. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has sold a B24-HSFO biofuel blend in Hong Kong for the first time.

The firm delivered more than 4,300 mt of the blend to the boxship COSCO Netherlands in Hong Kong on May 13, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The delivery was the first of a biofuel combined with HSFO in Hong Kong.

"The B24 High-Sulphur Marine Biofuel supply operations is an achievement that highlights CPN's dedication to sustainable development," the company said in the post.

"Since 2021, CPN has established a dedicated taskforce to conduct research on alternative fuels, including Marine Biofuel, which aimed at contributing to a more sustainable shipping industry, and completed supplying B24 marine biofuel to more than ten ocean-going vessels."